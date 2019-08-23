Denied loan by government banks, UP farmer puts up kidney for sale

national

Ramkumar, a resident of Chattar Sali village is distressed with mounting debts. He claims to have completed a dairy farming course under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)

Saharanpur: A 30-year-old farmer has put up posters in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to seek buyers for one of his kidneys after his loan requests were allegedly turned down by government banks. Ramkumar, a resident of Chattar Sali village is distressed with mounting debts. He claims to have completed a dairy farming course under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

However, Ramkumar said no government bank gave him a loan despite showing the PMKVY certificate. Ramkumar told PTI Bhasha on Thursday that he borrowed money from his relatives to buy cattle and build a shed for the animals and now his relatives are pressuring him to return their money with interest. He said he was left with no option but to sell his kidney to pay them back and thus he decided to put up the posters seeking buyers.

Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said he had no idea. He said, "I have just learnt about it. He said he will ensure a proper inquiry into the matter and only after that it will become clear why Ramkumar was denied loan by the banks.

