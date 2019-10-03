Denied to use the toilet by cabin crew, woman sits in urine for 7 hours

In a bizarre incident, a woman on an Air Canada flight was made to sit in her own urine for 7 hours. The incident took place when the 26-year-old woman was flying to Dublin from Bogota in Columbia and the flight was delayed for two hours. The woman stated, "While the flight was still on the ground, she asked the cabin crew multiple times if she could use the lavatory. But they denied her request."

According to Dublin Live, she said, "I asked four times over a two-hour period if I could use the toilet and told a cabin crew member that it was an emergency and I was going to have an accident if they didn't let me use the toilet. I was aggressively told to go to my seat and denied access to the bathroom, eventually, I had an accident. On one of the many occasions when I asked to use the bathroom, I got out of my seat while the aircraft was still stationary and walked towards the toilet."

She added, "I was aggressively told by who I assume was the head crew member to get back in my seat. I explained I had asked on several occasions to use the toilet and feared I was going to have an accident that I had already waited as long as I could but the plane wasn't taking off or taxing." The woman was left with no choice but to sit on her seat in her urine for the entire flight that lasted for seven hours. She also said that she felt humiliated and was upset that the cabin crew ignored her for the rest of the flight. "When I was leaving the plane I looked for the different crew members who I had asked to use the toilet to let them know how disgusted I was at how they treated me but they had cowardly hid at the back of the plane."

