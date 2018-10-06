Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad win Nobel Peace Prize

international

A doctor and a former Islamic State sex slave won the prestigious award 'for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war'

Iraq's Nadia Murad and DRC's Denis Mukwege

Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their work in fighting sexual violence in conflicts around the world.

The pair won the award "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict," said Nobel committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen.By recognising the pair's work, the Nobel committee has placed a spotlight on the use of sexual violence in war as a global problem. Mukwege, 63, was recognised for two decades of work to help women recover from the violence and trauma of sexual abuse and rape in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mukwege dedicated his award to women around the world who have been wounded in wars and those "confronted with violence every day".

Alongside Mukwege, the committee honoured Murad, 25, an Iraqi woman from the Yazidi community who in 2014 was kidnapped by Islamic State militants and endured three months as a sex slave before managing to escape. The Nobel committee said Murad had shown "uncommon courage" in recounting her own sufferings.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever