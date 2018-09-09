Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers to tie the knot this weekend

hollywood

They are ready to start their married life together," revealed the source. Meanwhile, Phypers, who was married to Nicollette Sheridan for six months, formalised his divorce last month

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

After months of speculation, actors Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers tied the knot on Saturday. From kisses on the beach to romantic trips, the pair hasn't been able to hide their affection for one another since they started dating in December 2017.

The couple married during the weekend and their wedding was filmed for the show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a source told People Magazine."The two of them are happy and have settled into life with one another. They are ready to start their married life together," revealed the source. Meanwhile, Phypers, who was married to Nicollette Sheridan for six months, formalised his divorce last month.

