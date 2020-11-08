Denmark vows 'full transparency' over mink-related COVID-19 clusters

Addressing the "concerning development" of COVID-19 mutation in minks and its transmission to 214 people, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the government will ensure "full transparency and take resolute measures to address" the new clusters.

"The Danish government takes the situation seriously and has chosen to act fast and decisively with the clear commitment that we would rather go a step too far than take a step too little," Kofod said at a press conference.

Soren Brostrom, director general of the Danish Health Authority noted that despite "the rapidly evolving transmission" in a number of areas across the country, Denmark has proven to have a "very large testing capacity, a good monitoring system and is able to work very closely with the national and local authorities to implement measures that will enable us to retain control of the epidemic".

UK bans travellers from Denmark

The UK has imposed an immediate ban for all travellers from Denmark amid concerns of a COVID-19 strain that has been transmitted to over 210 people in the Scandinavian country. The new measure was announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Saturday morning. "This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks."

US sees record 1,27,000 new Coronavirus cases in a day: John Hopkins University report

The United States has set a third straight daily record for new COVID-19 infections, notching more than 1,27,000 cases, John Hopkins University reported on Friday. And the death toll was 1,149, the Baltimore-based university said. Cases are expected to increase as the country moves into colder weather and people switch to socialising primarily indoors, prime conditions for the virus transmission.

Chile warns of new COVID-19 outbreak

Santiago: Chile could experience a new outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in a few months, Health Minister Enrique Paris said. "It is possible that our country could suffer an outbreak in a few more months. The summer period (in the Southern Hemisphere) is approaching with high temperatures and vacations that invite us to be outdoors more often," the minister said, adding, "This is why we insist on the call to citizens to maintain and respect more than ever the rules of self-care, the use of masks and frequent hand washing with soap."

