Dental college student found hanging in hostel room

A 26-year-old student of the state-run Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital was found hanging in her hostel room in Kolkata on Thursday, police said.

Manasi Mondal was a second-year post-graduate trainee of the dental college and hailed from Raghunathpur in Purulia district, West Bengal.

Police said that an investigation has already been initiated. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

The body was sent for post mortem. Preliminary investigation suggested that the girl was under some mental pressure and might have committed suicide, officers of Kolkata's Entali police station said.

According to hospital sources, Manasi, who was married, spoke to one of her friends this morning over phone and told that she would be late in attending college today.

She reportedly told her friend that she was unwell and needed some rest. But when her friends did not see her turned up in college they started calling Manasi on the phone. But there was no response and the calls went unanswered.

When Manasi's friends came to her hostel room, they saw the door was locked from inside. They immediately informed the hospital super who subsequently called the police. Her family members have been informed by the police.

