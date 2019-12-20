Dentists wield paintbrushes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dr Vaishali Rathin Das painted as a child, a hobby that stayed with her when she grew up and trained as a dentist. As she worked with her hands and acquired greater clinical acumen, her art improved too. Over time, she came across fellow dentists who shared her passion for art as a means of self-healing, almost a meditative practice. Nine months ago, she floated the idea of a group show on social media and received an overwhelming response.

The result is a group art show, aptly titled Artodontics, by 22 dentists from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Belgaum exhibiting their works. On display are oil and watercolour works, sculptures, mixed media, photography, line and charcoal drawings. The works span several themes too, from landscapes and emotional mindscapes to historical monuments and religious figures. A keen interest in sculpture, Das imagined the show as a free and open platform. "I didn't want to restrict it by form or theme. The show has 19 painters, two sculptors and one photographer," says the founder.

She throws light on the inspiration behind the title of the show, "We chose the name [Artodontics] because it is an extension of dentistry and it sounds like another branch of the same, like orthodontics". She says it was also their way of saying that dentistry is a form of art too.

ON December 20 to 22, 11 am to 7 pm

AT Taj Art Gallery, Taj Mahal Palace, opposite Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Call 66653366

