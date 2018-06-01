Deonar trader's goat gets stolen, announces cash prize to find his beloved animal

On the night of May 26, the family had returned from a visit to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. "We had dinner and went to sleep as we were tired. In my exhaustion, I forgot to bolt the main door," added Siddiqui



Mustafa Siddiqui with one of his goats at his Deonar home

A 45-year-old trader has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh cash to anyone who gives information on the whereabouts of his five goats, which were stolen a few days ago. The goats were stolen along with a bike from the front yard of his house in the wee hours of May 27. The police probing, but so far, they haven't been able to make any headway.

Wee-hour woe

Complainant Mohammed Mus-tafa Mohammed Siddiqui lives in Deonar Municipal Colony with his wife, children and sister. Siddiqui, who loves his animals 'immensely', said, "We had bought a goat pair of Jamnapari breed from Rajasthan. The she-goat gave birth to five kids, and the pair died five years ago. My family and I had been taking care of them."

On the night of May 26, the family had returned from a visit to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. "We had dinner and went to sleep as we were tired. In my exhaustion, I forgot to bolt the main door," added Siddiqui.

"I woke up at 3 am to find the goats and my bike gone. I searched around, asked neighbours, but nobody knew anything about it."

'Goats are family'

The family went to Deonar police station. "We have filed an FIR against an unknown thief and formed a team to trace the goats and bike," said Dattatray Shinde, senior inspector.

Talking about his animals, a teary-eyed Siddiqui said, "All of us treat them as family; we are praying for their safety. "I can buy many bikes, but these poor ones are precious for me. I don't know what anyone will get from doing this."

