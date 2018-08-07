Deoria: 24 'sexually abused' inmates of UP shelter home rescued

national

Three people, including a couple who ran the shelter, arrested in connection with the matter

UP Women & Child Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi addresses the media. Pic/PTI

Twenty-four girls were rescued from a shelter home in Deoria after allegation of sexual exploitation of the inmates came to light, prompting the UP government to swing into a damage control mode by removing the district magistrate and ordering a high-level probe. Police said three people, including a couple, who ran the shelter, were arrested in connection with the matter.

"Twenty-four girls were rescued on Sunday from the shelter home at station road in the name of Ma Vindhyawasini Mahila Prakishan Evam Samaj Sewa Sansthan, which has 42 inmates. Eighteen inmates are still missing. We have sealed it," SP Rohan P Kanay said.



Samajwadi Party workers stage a dharna over the Deoria shelter home issue, at GPO in Lucknow on Monday. Pic/PTI

Taking a serious note of the matter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered removal of Deoria District Magistrate Sujit Kumar, UP Minister for Women and Child Welfare Rita Bahuguna Joshi told the media.

She said Adityanath has sent a high-level probe team to Deoria for inquiry. The chief minister has asked the probe team to prepare a report by tonight itself. "Besides this, the then district probation officer (DPO) Abhishek Pandey has been suspended and a departmental probe ordered against the two other officers."

'Complete jungle raj'

Maneka Gandhi,Union minister

'I have been asking for a scheme where each state should have a single, large facility to house all such girls and children, which should be run by the state government'

Mayawati, BSP chief

'There is complete jungle raj in the BJP-ruled states, and like law and order, women security and respect is not a priority. It is the last subject of concern for them'

