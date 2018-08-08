Deoria shelter home case transferred to CBI

national

The victim complained that the inmates of the shelter home were treated like servants. Earlier, the CBI had revoked the license of the shelter home following an inspection

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the Deoria shelter home case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "We are handing over the Deoria shelter home case to CBI. Under the Additional Director General (ADG) Crime branch a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being set up," Adityanath said while addressing a press conference here.

According to the Chief Minister, the CBI had highlighted irregularities in 2015-16. "CBI had said in 2015-16 that there were financial irregularities here, when we came to power in 2017 we ordered its closure. District administration did not act on time, so District Magistrate was transferred and today we have decided to chargesheet him," he added.

Earlier in the day, four people were arrested and the District Probation Officer (DPO) suspended in connection with the case. Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Amit Kishore said, "DPO has been suspended. The DPO made a mistake, the license of this shelter home was revoked last year but girls were still sent to this shelter home. Four people have been arrested in the case and others will be arrested soon."

On August 5, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a couple and rescued 24 girls from the shelter home after an inmate escaped and informed the police about the alleged ill-treatment meted out to them. The victim complained that the inmates of the shelter home were treated like servants. Earlier, the CBI had revoked the license of the shelter home following an inspection.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever