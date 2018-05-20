Depleted Team India led by Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy for Thomas, Uber Cup

With senior shuttlers such as World no 3 P V Sindhu and World No. 4 Kidambi Srikanth being rested, Saina and Prannoy will be the only star attraction at the world team championships



Saina Nehwal

A depleted but young team, led by Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy, will face the arduous task of punching above their weight at the Thomas and Uber Cup Final starting here today.

With senior shuttlers such as World no 3 P V Sindhu and World No. 4 Kidambi Srikanth being rested, Saina and Prannoy will be the only star attraction at the world team championships, where the women's team won two bronze medals in the last two editions, while the men have failed to make it to the knockout stage in last eight years.

