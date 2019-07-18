Deploy less security officials in my cavalcade: Priyanka to Yogi

national

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Yogi Adityanath asking him not to deploy too many security personnel in her cavalcade so that the general public is not inconvenienced

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanking him for the security arrangements made during her visit to the state while also asking him not to deploy too many security personnel in her cavalcade so that the general public is not inconvenienced.

In a letter to the UP Chief Minister, Priyanka, who is also Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said, "I appreciate the security arrangements made by the administration and the police during my visit to the state. But I am saddened as due to these arrangements for me the general public has to suffer."

Citing her June 13 trip to Rae Bareli along with her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, she said, "During my recent trip to Rae Bareli about 22 vehicles of the local administration and the police were provided for the security due to which the general public has to face a lot of problems."

She said in Delhi and other states also arrangements are made for her security which includes only one security vehicle due to which no one faces any problems.

"During my trips to Uttar Pradesh, the traffic is always stopped due to which the people face problems. In my opinion, there is no use of this as by doing this we create problems for the people and misuse government machinery."

"Thus I request you that during my visits to the state please keep the least number of security vehicles so that the people are not troubled," she said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates