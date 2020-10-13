Depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies into deep depression, to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on October 13: IMD

Fishermen cast their boat in the sea of the Bay of Bengal for a early morning catch, in Chennai. Pic/AFP

The depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Monday and it is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam early Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Under its influence, very heavy rainfall is expected over Telangana, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Karnataka, Rayalaseema, south Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathawada on Tuesday, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha, and Vidarbha, it said.

"Yesterday's depression over west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early morning of October 13 as a deep depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph," it added.

Deep depression is a stage below any cyclonic circulation intensifies into a cyclone.

October usually witnesses formation of cyclones over the Bay of Bengal that batter the eastern coasts, especially Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Squally wind speed would increase to 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over west central Bay of Bengal and along off the Andhra Pradesh coast and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Monday evening, the IMD said.

Sea condition will be "rough to very rough" along and off the Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till October 13 evening and over Gulf of Mannar during October 12-13.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central, northwest and southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till evening of October 13 evening and over Gulf of Mannar during October 12-13.

