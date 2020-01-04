Deputy CM, MMRDA Commissioner visit Ambedkar Memorial Site

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik and Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) R.A. Rajeev, among other dignitaries, on Thursday, visited Indu Mill Compound in Dadar regarding development of Grand Memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Among others present were project architect and consultant Shashi Prabhu and officials from the appointed contractors.

A detailed presentation and model was shown to the dignitaries, after which suggestions and comments were drawn.

The Deputy CM suggested to ensure the memorial is built without disturbing the water body present at the site. More trees should be planted along the site and the trees on the sea front should be landscaped in a way that they withstand the marine climate. The auditorium entry side pathways should also be made to enable planting more trees. They also suggested the auditorium stage rooftop should have lawn instead of the regular hard scape.

Besides the garden and landscape, the capacity of rain water harvesting be increased so that the water requirement for landscaping is ensured even in dry seasons.

The width allotted for outer and inner cylindrical structure of the building has been increased to 30 feet from the proposed 20 feet. Furthermore, trees should be planted on cylindrical structure as median to segregate the inward and outward visitor movement. It will also provide shade to the visitors.

Besides that, the viewing gallery width will have dedicated upward and downward movement by providing railing in between. According to a press release issued to the media, custom LED lights will be arranged for the statue memorial as well as other buildings.

It is also said that in order for the memorial entrance to look grand, the entrance plaza building height is suggested to be increased in proportionate to the pedestal building. Even the door height will be increased to further add to the grandeur.

"The meditation area on the memorial site should have some specially designed place that can be used during monsoons. As far as the cleaning system is concerned, it will be worked out for internal and external sides of all the building including the statue for which a dedicated space will be provided within the building to accommodate the cleaning equipment.

A regular maintenance manual is also required to be prepared and handed over to the operations and maintenance team," stated the press release

What Metropolitan Commissioner has to say ?

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner R.A.Rajeev said, "We will submit a detailed report taking into consideration the directions given by Honourable Deputy CM. The MMRDA will proceed further in accordance with the directions of the Government of Maharashtra."

