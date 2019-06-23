Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh seeks 42-day parole to tender fields

national

The district administration has been asked to submit a report to Commissioner, Rohtak Division, with a copy marked to the jail superintendent

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Rohtak (Har): Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is in jail for raping his disciples has sought parole for over a month for farming at his fields in Haryana's Sirsa. A government official requesting anonymity said, "We are awaiting a reply from central security and intelligence agencies and also from the Sirsa District Magistrate that whether his parole at this point in time is feasible or not."

In the jail too, Ram Rahim spends most of his time growing vegetables and fruits and daily earns Rs 20 for eight hours for farming, which comes under the unskilled work category.

The 51-year-old is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and murder of a journalist. Following his application for the parole for 42 days, the jail superintendent has written to the Sirsa district administration.

In a letter dated June 18, the official sought a report whether releasing Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on parole would be feasible or not. The jail superintendent has mentioned that Gurmeet's conduct in the jail has been good and he has not violated any rule.

A report to Commissioner, Rohtak Division, with a copy marked to the jail superintendent has been told to the district administration to submit. The Sirsa Police has approached the Revenue Department to ascertain how much land the Dera chief owns on receiving the letter.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, Rajesh Kumar said, "We have asked the Revenue Department to provide record as to how much land is in his name. The details are awaited."

In August of 2017, the Dera chief was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. A special CBI court in Panchkula had in January this year also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

