Derailed Amtrak train was going at 80 mph

The passenger train that derailed in Washington state was travelling 80 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, transport investigators have said. Bella Dinh-Zarr, vice chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board, told journalists "it's too early to tell" why the train was travelling at such a fast speed, an estimate that came from preliminary information obtained from an event data recorder in the rear locomotive.



The train was part of a newly expanded faster rail service. Pic/AFP

Federal investigators would be on the scene for a full day Tuesday, she saids. Information obtained from the front locomotive's data recorder would lend more insight into the exact speed.

3 No. of people who died in the accident