Descendant of Thanjavur's Maratha ruler wants reservation

He added, "We want the Maharashtra government to support the Maratha community the way they take care of other communities and minority groups."

The reservation for Marathas has a supporter in Tamil Nadu. A 14th generation descendant of Venkoji Raje Bhonsle, the Maratha ruler of Thanjavur, was here to support the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Venkoji Raje Bhonsle was a half-brother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He ruled over Thanjavur and founded the Maratha dynasty there. His descendant, Sathishkumar Bhonsle, said, "Demanding reservation is our fundamental right. Our forefathers never discriminated against any caste and religion, but our community cannot be neglected. For several years we too are demanding that the Maratha community in Tamil Nadu gets minority status, as the total population in TN is more than 8 crore, of which around 10 lakh are Marathas."

Pratapsinh Raje Bhosle, the sixth generation descendant of king Serforji II, the last ruler of the Maratha dynasty in Thanjavur, said, "There should be reservation for Marathas but it should be acquired in a legal manner not by violent means."

