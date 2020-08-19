Design for change

The pandemic may have robbed us of our freedom to walk the streets in a carefree manner, yet for many, it has opened up windows to worlds they'd otherwise never have access to. A testament to this is a unique online community of artists and designers across disciplines and continents who join forces to learn, share, collaborate and co-create. Conceived in the lockdown, Art with Intent brings creators together to open conversations on the power of art and design to effect change.

Loaded with online chat shows and discussion rooms, the platform provides creators with a space to showcase their work and engage with a larger audience. It conducts unique live tours which allow the audience to travel behind the scenes to the studios and skim through artists' sketchbooks.



Co-founder Thommen Lukose

"Sketchbook and studio tours are visually triggering elements. They are a window to the artist's life, workspace, the techniques and tools they use to narrate stories through design. As against the final product that the rest of the world is witnessing, these tours allow you to be privy to the process of how that design was achieved, what the initial drafts look like and mistakes the artist made. There is no better way of learning than this," says Hyderabad-based co-founder of the community, Thommen Lukose.

Lukose adds that the 5,000-plus follower-strong community will continue to grow and bring stories and learnings that were once only confined to the classrooms of premier design schools to the world.

