Designed for change

things-to-do

In order to bridge this connect between aspiring designers and design professionals, the Godrej Group will be launching Design Dekko - a virtual platform for the architecture and design community, on Saturday

When it comes to creative fields, there's a paucity of spaces that encourage community bonding. The number is even smaller when one considers platforms for mentorship, especially since starting out in the industry can be quite the struggle.

In order to bridge this connect between aspiring designers and design professionals, the Godrej Group will be launching Design Dekko - a virtual platform for the architecture and design community, on Saturday.



Brinda Somaya and Vikas Dilawari

The launch event, however, will be an offline one, and aims to introduce this idea through a series of talks and panel discussions. The keynote session will feature Brinda Somaya with her daughter Nandini Sampat, speaking on the theme 'A Family in Design'. Then, conservation architect Vikas Dilawari, who was behind the recent restoration of the iconic Flora Fountain, will present his views on adaptive re-use, while ace fashion photographer Jatin Kampani will talk of spaces. The day will end with a panel discussion with women in architecture - Shabnam Gupta, Shantha Gour, Darshan Gandhi, and Karishma Bajaj.

ON: February 2, 4 pm to 6.30 pm

AT: Auditorium, Godrej One, Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli East.

LOG ON TO: www.facebook.com/designdekko