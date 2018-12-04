Designer Amrita Thakur's style check on Instagram in 60 seconds

things-to-do

Delhi-based designer Amrita Thakur's one-minute style files on Instagram are a viral sensation. We invited her to create a chic look for Mumbai's fleeting winter

Amrita Thakur in the latest style file

We can best describe our Instagram scrolling experience as Holly Golightly staring at a Tiffany's display minus the coffee and croissant in our hands. Our phone screen calls for a window-shopping experience that is seemingly so authentic, that we don't only crave for breakfast at Tiffany's; we can't settle for anything less. It is rare to find fashion accounts on social media that are devoid of any endorsement or marketing. Which is why when we stumbled upon Delhi-based designer Amrita Thakur's account, it feels like a breath of fresh air.

In July this year, Thakur, 35, began posting style files that were shorter than a minute. Each video has been filmed at her home, sharing her closet favourites with her 30k followers. The vibe is casual and chic, reflective of her own style, and features brands that are both homegrown as well as foreign. "It isn't deliberate. Everyone is doing glossy pictures but I wanted something more interactive and real. I like to keep the setting natural. So if my hair is going crazy on a particular day, you can see that," she explains.

On the other hand, what Thakur seems to tackle is a common misconception seen widely across the fashion industry. "They think that if you're a designer, you can't wear other labels. Of course, it doesn't make sense to wear brands that are very similar to yours. And although the public instantly loved it, some designers told me that I shouldn't be promoting other brands. But I'm not selling anything, and there is nothing wrong with that," she says.

Thakur follows no particular theme with the style files being festive, evening or casual wear — depending on where Thakur is heading after. It's safe to say they're as diverse as the locations she chooses — her living room or in front of a bathtub. It's a non-phony format that gels well with her true self, distancing herself from a trend. She quips, "Everybody is talking about layering. But honestly, in our climate, that doesn't even make sense. I'm pathetic at layering, and I'm not one to get up in the morning and think of how I'm going to make my outfit more interesting by adding on more things. Styling for me is to be effortless, not forced."

Play dress up

This cotton poplin dress with a scrunched waistline is perfect for the winter in the city, when the weather seems sober as compared to Thakur's hometown Delhi. The yellow bird embroidery at the bottom gives it a pop of colour for the mellow season. Accessorise this with a thicker shawl, and some pointed ankle boots that give it a formal daytime look. As we head into the New Year, with some relatively cooler months coming up, Thakur feels that plaid is a good idea, for patterned dresses.

Skirts to save the day

Skirts are unquestionably one of Thakur's many loves. Her style files are a guide on mastering the art of wearing them in the many forms they come in — you'll see the paper bag waist, some accordion pleats to even a poufed-up tulle. Very little can go wrong with wearing them in the winter. You can choose from stockings, crop tops to thin cardigans and jackets to layer it with. For jewellery, you it's better to keep it simple with hoops. Thakur foresees the revival of the nineties era in 2019 — a lot of strappy tops and turtlenecks.

Boot it

Winter here in the city unfortunately doesn't allow you the luxury to roam around in thigh-high boots. But that doesn't mean you should dismiss them entirely. Pair biker boots with a skirt that has an unconventional silhouette.

