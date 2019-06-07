Designer building blocks

things-to-do

How does design impact everyday life and can we make cities more efficient? A discussion puts architects and photographers to the test

What makes a city a city? Sure, there are definitions in terms of population, density, connectivity to global markets and access to technology. But if there is one thing that is largely left out of these definitions, it's design. More than the architecture that reminds you of Mumbai, there are smaller elements that we interact with every day, that change so quickly that you forget it ever existed. That shift for us, came when one day we were handed over a printed ticket in a BEST bus — we didn't miss the colourful hand-punched alternative then, but we do now.

This ever-changing nature of the city and the importance of design will be the topic of discussion at a panel discussion called Oddly Enough: Out in the City this weekend. Hosted by Paper Planes, a subscription-based service for indie magazines, the panel comprises architects Sameep Padora and Ruchika Madhok, and photojournalist Chirodeep Chaudhuri and will be moderated by designer Ayaz Basrai.



Oddly Enough is a bi-monthly salon series which had its first edition last month. "It was more like a trial event," Paper planes found Nupur Joshi-Thanks explains. "The idea is to not talk about design in an academic way. Hence, the diverse panel of people who are all big lovers of the city," she says. While Padora is the co-founder of an organisation of architects engaging with design of public spaces in Mumbai, Madhok has produced maps of the city. On the other hand, Chaudhuri's perspective will be through the lens of an observer and the moderator Basrai has done extensive research that intersects between technology, design and art.



In addition to the discussion, there will also be a mixer by Moonshine Meadery, and an all-day pop-up. Thanks adds, "I hope people can learn something new. You may follow many of these people online, but never get the chance to interact with them. We are trying to break that barrier."

ON June 8, 10.30 am

AT G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi

LOG ON TO pages.razorpay.com/OddlyEnough2

COST Rs 500

