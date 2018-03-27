Designer label launches store with clothes that have Mumbai portraits

Check out Itoh (pronounced as ee-toh; thread in Japanese), a label by Amit Babbar. A favourite of designer Sanjay Garg, the label will be launched at his store with Mumbai portraits by photographer Prarthna Singh.

Japanese inspiration

On March 31, 11 am to 7 pm

At Raw Mango, Reay House, Best Marg, Colaba.

Call 7400455078

Daddy's lil girl

Watch That's My Girl!, a new play by Bharat Dabholkar. They tell the story of an aspiring actor's encounter with her father, who deserted her 20 years ago.

On April 1, 7.30 pm

At St Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra West.

Call 26410926

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs.500 onwards

Greece in Bandra

Oshiwara's Greek eatery, Blanco, has opened doors in Bandra. The restaurant is divided into three seating sections and is also offering a #DrinkToSave menu with deals on alcohol.

Time 1 pm to 1.30 am

At Ground floor, Ganga Jamuna Block, 14th Road, Bandra West.

Call 33126746

