Designer Masaba Gupta looks edgy and strong in her latest photos

Being the strong woman that she is, Masaba is setting all new standards in the design industry

Masaba Gupta rocking the figure-hugging below-the-knee white dress as she flaunts her curves

Masaba is synonymous with being quirky and playful with her designs and has successfully been changing the way we look at fashion. A woman of patterns, prints, and colours… recently bared it all and rocked a figure-hugging below-the-knee white dress showing off her curves. But we couldn’t help noticing that she figured out the best accessory to compliment her look? Her fearless Attitude!



Masaba has given voice to everyone who is against people’s obsession with fair skin’! It took her 22 years to find and love every part of herself. From her skin colour, to hair, to her body… Masaba felt nothing about her conformed to the beauty standards that are still very prevalent in India today. She soon realized, she doesn’t need to and she can face anything. She is the only version of herself that matters.

Being the strong woman that she is, Masaba is setting all new standards in the design industry. We all were blown away when she revealed that she is officially curating merchandise for the upcoming Game of Thrones season and looking at these picture of hers, we are sure she has another big reveal coming up soon and we sure can’t wait for it.

