Designer Simar Dugal passes away, Malaika Arora says, 'I can't stop the tears'

In a series of unfortunate news about people's untimely demises, there comes another devastating one. Ace fashion designer Simar Dugal passed away and paying her condolences was Malaika Arora.

Taking to her Instagram account, Arora shared some pictures of the designer and wrote how she was not able to stop the tears. This is what she penned- "My eyes well up n I can't stop the tears .... my beautiful friend,my angel,my strongest,my most compassionate sim... love u n miss u so so much .... rest in peace my friend." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Shweta Bachchan commented on the post with a broken heart. Sophie Choudry wrote- "OMG... I am so so sorry to hear this. RIP beautiful simar." (sic)

Vikram Phadnis extended three hand-folded emojis and wrote- "Can't believe ..." (sic) Amrita Arora commented- "Rest In Peace our dearest sim." (sic) This was followed by two red hearts.

2020 has been a brutal year so far as we lost some of the biggest stalwarts of Hindi Cinema. Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, Wajid Khan, Basu Chatterjee, Rahat Indori, Bullet Prakash, and many others departed to the skies.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Special Note For Sister Amrita Arora On Raksha Bandhan Is Beyond Sweet!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news