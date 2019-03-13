Designer Wendell Rodricks urges President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi to save 100-year-old Goa

Updated: Mar 13, 2019, 10:08 IST | ANI

St. Anthony's Chapel is being demolished to widen national highway 17 (NH 17) that passes through Colvale village in Goa

Designer Wendell Rodricks urges President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi to save 100-year-old Goa
Wendell Rodricks

Panaji (Goa): Noted fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging them to intervene and save from demolition a 100-year-old chapel in his native village of Colvale.

St. Anthony's Chapel is being demolished to widen national highway 17 (NH 17) that passes through Colvale village in Goa .

In his letter to the President and the Prime Minister, Rodricks said, â¿¿We have learnt about the expansion of the highway, which will destroy our St. Anthony's Chapel. This is totally illegal and in violation of the Supreme Court order that a religious structure over 100 years old cannot be demolished. This ruling was enforced after the Babri Masjid demolition."

Rodricks and the people of Colvale, have been protesting against the cutting down of trees in and around the village for widening of the highway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

narendra modiram nath kovindnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

100-foot tall statue of Narendra Modi to be built in Meerut

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees