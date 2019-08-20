Designs with a difference

things-to-do

Exposure to Product Design and Innovation, or Expo PDi, includes an array of lectures and workshops, which will be delivered by faculty members

If you are in the product design industry, design consultancy services or product maketing, or a student aspiring to make a career in the field, a three-day workshop at IIT-Bombay is where you might like to be this week. Exposure to Product Design and Innovation, or Expo PDi, includes an array of lectures and workshops, which will be delivered by faculty members from the IDC School of Design, IITB, with years of product design experience with projects that are in use in the marketplace.

Three hands-on workshops on the cycle of problem-solving, typography and product semantics aside, the aim of the exposition is to help participants see what others overlook, and discover that the key to good designing is the ability to visualise.

From August 22 to 24, 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

At Industrial Design Centre, Indian Institute of Technology, Powai.

Call 25767820

Log on to dsource.in/events/idc-events/expo-pd-in-2019.html

Cost Rs 10.000 (for students)

