DesiPopQuiz with Mayank Shekhar: Rishi Kapoor Special

1. Rishi Kapoor named his Mumbai's Pali Hill bungalow, Krishna Raj, after his mom and dad. What's the official name of the road the home is in?

2. Name this popular song that was sung by the original singer for the first time at the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in 1979. Thereafter it has featured, with or without variations, in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Koyla (1997), Sunny Deol, Salman Khan starrer Jeet (1996), and even the Michael Winterbottom Hollywood film Trishna (2011).

3. Rishi Kapoor held a record of sorts for the maximum number of leading ladies debuting in his films—around 25 of them. From the lot below, pick the odd one out—the one who was not officially "introduced" in Bollywood as a lead in a film with Rishi Kapoor in it:

A. Tabu

B. Alia Bhatt

C. Taapsee Pannu

D. Neetu Singh

E. Jaya Prada

4. In terms of roles, what specifically connects actors Rishi Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and Zakir Hussain?

5. What's common to politicians Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shashi Tharoor, and actors Ram Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor?

6. Which song picturised on Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, composed by RD Burman, is directly inspired by the popular nursery rhyme, If You're Happy And You Know It?

7. Which Rishi Kapoor film ends with the line, "Nobody's perfect," same as the Marilyn Monroe starrer Some Like It Hot, that it was based on?

8. The first time Rishi Kapoor faced the camera was as a three-year-old in the rain-song sequence in Shri 420 (1955), along with siblings Randhir and Ritu. His father was in the film of course, playing the lead character by what name?

9. What unique step did the then Information and Broadcasting Minister VC Shukla take as a last-ditch effort to ensure low attendance at a united-opposition rally against the Indira Gandhi government during the Emergency in Feb, 1977?

10. Two Rishi Kapoor-starrers have been sent as India's entry to the Oscars. The second was Henna (1991). Which was the first?

11. Bobby made Rishi Kapoor the superstar overnight, but his second film as lead, and his first with Neetu Singh bombed, although it had one of the finest RD Burman songs, O Hansini, that is still much loved. Name the film.

12. Which 1981 Rishi Kapoor film that flopped upon release, despite a popular soundtrack, was based on Danielle Steele's novel The Promise?

13. Rishi Kapoor and his family sold RK Studio in Chembur to which 100-plus years old consumer brand?

14. The last RK Studio banner production was also the only time Rishi Kapoor directed a film. Name the 1999 movie.

15. Actor Irrfan Khan died the day before Rishi Kapoor, leaving a monologue for fans that he'd recorded before the release of his final film Angrezi Medium. That monologue playing on TV channels reminded people of the iconic film Anand (1971)—that in turn was written by director Hrishikesh Mukherjee, in response to the deteriorating health of a friend of his, and to whom the film was also dedicated. Who was Anand dedicated to?

16. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir, five years older to him, gave him his nickname Chintu, based on what?

17. In a way actor Akshay Kumar owes his Bollywood nickname Khiladi to Rishi Kapoor; how?

18. In the 2012 remake of Agneepath, Hrithik Roshan replaced Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Sanjay Dutt replaced Danny Denzongpa as Kancha Cheena. Who did Rishi Kapoor replace from the original?

19. The hit pair Rishi Kapoor and Neetu (Singh) Kapoor teamed up for the first time 30 years after the film Jhootha Kahi Ka (1979), briefly, for the climax sequence of which film?

20. Within a span of a year, there were three Bollywood films directly inspired by the 1991 psychological thriller Sleeping With The Enemy. One was the hit Agneesakshi with Nana Patekar in it. The other two starred Rishi Kapoor—one in 1996, directed by Abbas-Mustan, with Juhi Chawla, Arbaaz Khan in it; the other, directed by David Dhawan, with Maduri Dixit, Raj Babbar. Name both films.

21. Rishi Kapoor's last release while he was alive was the official remake of which 2012 Spanish film by writer-director Oriol Paulo, whose 2016 film The Invisible Guest was remade as the Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer, produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Badla?

22. There is a goof-up in introduction scene between Rishi Kapoor (Amar Allahabadi) and Neetu Singh (Dr Salma) in Manmohan Desai's classic, cult entertainer Amar Akbar Anthony (1977). Despite the glaring error in that scene, no effort was made to correct it. What's the error?

23. Which co-star of Rishi Kapoor from a popular film, and a lead in quite a few movies before dropping off the movie map's the first cousin of superstar Aamir Khan?

24. Don't Stop Dreaming (2007), set in Birmingham, co-starring British actors Michelle Collins, Matt McCooey, was Rishi Kapoor's first and only English film, directed by the son of which superstar?

25. Which 1976 Rishi Kapoor starrer, opposite yet another female debutant, Shoma Anand, was based on the Spanish stylised actioner, Summertime Killer? (The track Summertime Killer incidentally was also used in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill 2).

26. Henna, with Rishi Kapoor as lead, and with directorial duties completed by Randhir Kapoor, is considered Raj Kapoor's swansong as filmmaker. It was an Indo-Pak film with the heroine Zeba Bakhtiyar brought in from across the border. As was which acclaimed Pakistani dramatist and screenwriter who wrote the dialogues?

27. By way of Rishi Kapoor's specific contribution, what was common to his films 102 Not Out (2018), Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai (1981) and Naseeb (1981)?

28. By way of roles, what connects Rishi Kapoor's part in Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance (2009) and Nandita Das' Manto (2018)?

29. As the last announced film before his death, Warner Bros cast Rishi Kapoor in the Hindi version of which Rober De Niro-starrer?

30. In which fictional film does Rishi Kapoor play Rishi Kapoor, son of Raj Kapoor, and also shares the screen with the Kseniya Ryabinkina, the Russian ballet star from his debut Mera Naam Joker (1970)?

Answers: 30. Chintu Ji (2009) | 29. The Intern | 28. He played a film producer in both | 27. He sang in those films' soundtracks as well | 26. Haseena Moin | 25. Pramod Chakroborty's Barood (1976) | 24. Shammi Kapoor (directed by his son Aditya Raj) | 23. Tariq Ali Khan (parallel lead in Nasir Hussain's Hum Kisise Kum Nahin) | 22. Akbar (Rishi Kapoor) refers to Dr Salma as Neetu! | 21. The Body | 20. Daraar and Yaraana | 19. Love Aaj Kal (2009) | 18. No one. His character Rauf Lala didn't exist in the original | 17. The 1992 film Khiladi (first in a series of films with Khiladi in its title) was a remake of the Rishi Kapoor starrer Khel Khel Mein (1975) | 16. Riddle (Chhote se Chintu miya / Lambi si pooch / Jaha jaaye Chintu miya / Wahaan jaye pooch? Sui!) | 15. Raj Kapoor | 14. Aa Ab Laut Chalein | 13. Godrej | 12. Yeh Vaada Raha | 11. Zehreela Insaan (1974) | 10. Ramesh Sippy's Saagar (1985) | 9. Play Rishi Kapoor's debut as lead, Bobby (1973), on Doordarshan | 8. Ranbir | 7. Rafoo Chakkar (1975) | 6. Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu | 5. Went to Bombay's Campion School | 4. Played Dawood Ibrahim in films with D in the title—D-Day, D, and Coffee With D! | 3. Neetu Singh | 2. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Saason Ki Mala Pe | 1. Nargis Dutt

