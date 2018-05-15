Desire to stream his speeding stunt live costs 20-year-old his life

The police have identified the deceased as Shivam Prakash Jadhav from Kharadwadi in Pimpri



Shivam Jadhav used to speed, so his mother would often hide the keys of his bike

The desire to stream his speeding stunt live on social media cost a 20-year-old engineering student his life, while his cousin, who accompanied him, is battling for his life in hospital. He had stolen the keys to his uncle's car.

The police have identified the deceased as Shivam Prakash Jadhav from Kharadwadi in Pimpri. He died on the spot. His cousin Hrishikesh Vilas Pawar, 22, is critical and undergoing treatment in a Pimpri Chinchwad-based private hospital. Hrishikesh is a resident of Empire Estate in Chinchwad. A case of rash driving and negligence has been registered with Pimpri police. The incident took place near Pimpri-Morewadi grid separator road in the wee hours of Sunday.



Shivam Jadhav

Senior inspector Shreedhar Jadhav of Pimpri police station said, "Shivam was a second year engineering student of Pune's Dr D Y Patil College. His uncle, Satish Kadam from Mumbai, was visiting him and his mother. Around 5.30 am, Shivam, who got up to fill water, called his cousin and robbed the keys of his uncle's car, MH 04 AD 8461. Shivam was driving and Hrishikesh was sitting next to him. Witnesses claim that the car was speeding and this was seen in CCTV footage also."

Police said a relative said that Shivam's father died seven years back, and he was the only child. He had the habit of speeding on his bike, so his mother used to hide the keys to it.

Another senior police officer said, "The speed of the car was 120 km. Hrishikesh was streaming live on Instagram and Shivam was asking him to show the speedometer. He was unable to control the car, and it rammed into the grid separator."

Video

