Desist from black magic, it is nothing but a crime

For days now the city has read, watched and heard in horror about the alleged murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. The child, living in Colaba, was allegedly flung out of a window of a seventh floor building. The accused, a friend of the girl's father, is in custody.

The cops have claimed that the accused threw the child because he practised black magic. He was told that he could get rid of some curse on him, if he killed the child and her twin sister, who was unharmed.

Going beyond this particular case though, how many times have we read with horror about charlatans telling gullible people to practise this or that, spill blood, self-harm, harm others, sacrifice animals and at grisly times humans too in order to get rid of some or the other curse? Spouting mumbo-jumbo and other obtuse cants, these so-called know-it-alls and wizards influence the vulnerable and control them completely. Wise up to this tripe and do not practise this magic or whatever it is.

Your so-called misfortune or problems, or even a low point in life cannot disappear with these illogical, inane and highly dangerous solutions.

Use logic, science, a support system and faith to battle these so-called obstacles. Black magic or whatever this is called, is at times plain and simple crime and even murder. Do not turn to this even in the depths of despair.

These practitioners and influencers of people need to be caught and charged with the strictest of penalties. Yet, we understand that there is a grey area and a possibility that they will get away.

It is better for people to wise up and desist from these criminal acts. When there is nobody to fool, then, these conmen will disappear as it by (black) magic.

