Desist from making illegal comments about Governor's role, says Tamill Nadu official

Persons prejudiced against the office of the Governor should refrain from making comments as attempts to disrespect the Constitutional office will be deemed illegal, said a top official in Tamil Nadu Governor's office on Saturday

Persons prejudiced against the office of the Governor should refrain from making comments as attempts to disrespect the Constitutional office will be deemed illegal, said a top official in Tamil Nadu Governor's office on Saturday. In a statement issued here, R.Rajagopal, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor said: "It is requested that persons who are ignorant of the provisions of the Constitution or those who are prejudiced against the office of the Governor should desist from making comments or recording views which are illegal in nature."



Banwarilal Purohit

Referring to the recent meetings of Governor Banwarilal Purohit with district officials, the statement said it is done in public interest and for motivating the administration at the district level. "It is also useful to appreciate the office of the Governor is a Constitutional office, deserving of respect and honour. Attempting to disrespect the Constitutional office will be deemed to be illegal and singularly unworthy of democratic appreciation," the statement added.

"During his visits to various districts in the coming months, the Hon'ble Governor will be continuing to interact with the district officials and with the common people as has been done in the above mentioned four districts," the Raj Bhavan release said. According to the statement, the criticism that Purohit is interfering at the behest of the Central government and misusing his office to interfere with the administration of the state are the points made by ignorant minds lacking understanding of the Constitution.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go