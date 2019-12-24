Desk cheer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If you're one of those who will be working through Christmas week, and are in desperate need of cheerful things around your workstation, it might be a good idea to head to Hill Road, Bandra. While the market is brimming with variants of Santa caps, bears and glittery sunglasses, a pair of antlers would hardly go down well in an office space. So, how about swapping that idea by giving your desk a Christmassy makeover?



Snow globe and Paper weight

Choose from a cute moose cup, complete with a figurine on the lid that makes sure that your warm cuppa stays that way. The cup can be heated in a microwave, but make sure you take the lid off. There are also gorgeous snowglobes that lend a festive feel. Look for those with antlers and snowflakes or with Santa leaving gifts under a tree.

There are other goodies as well — a jovial Santa napkin holder and our favourite, the button-nosed snowman paper weight who you wouldn't mind chilling on your desk while he keeps your stray pages from flying. If you love the vibe of the season as much as the festivities, pick up a bell that also acts as a paperweight. You can also pick up snowman/Santa/Christmas tree-topped pens or Santa rings that light up.



Coffee mug

At Hill Road, Bandra West.

Time 11.30 am to 10 pm

Cost Rs 60 to Rs 200

