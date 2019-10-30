Desperately seeking Doofus

Two residents of the upscale Pochkhanawala Road in Worli are desperately looking for their one-and-a-half-year-old dog Doofus since the night of October 26. While the city was in celebration mode, it has been an anxious time for Doofus's owners and friends, Tarshia Dutta and Gayatri Adivarekar, who have even announced a Rs 5,000 reward for his return.

Tarshia Dutta, who has been told by the Worli police station to file a missing dog complaint at the BMC office by Wednesday, said, "We have been getting several calls and messages about Doofus being spotted in the vicinity, but sadly all were false alarms."

On October 26, when Adivarekar was taking Doofus out for a walk in the Purna building premises, a firecracker suddenly went off. Startled, Doofus leapt out of her arms and ran out of the building gate. The owners said, "We looked for him till 4 am. We went back to look again at 5.30 am," said Dutta.

The women said the watchman told them that Doofus, "bolted left as he ran, which would take him to the police compound, a lane parallel to our buildings. He does not know the area at all, that is why we thought we might easily find him in new and unfamiliar surroundings, but that did not happen."

Since then, Dutta and Adivarekar have been distributing "fliers throughout Worli, and sending WhatsApp messages. On Tuesday, a fisherman said that he had spotted Doofus at Worli Koliwada, but it might not have been him. Then in the afternoon, we got a call that Doofus was seen in Prabhadevi. We rushed there, but it was not our dog."

They have warned people that Doofus looks like a stray, "He is an Indie breed and has pointy ears, three dots on his chest, a black coat on his back and tan/brown on the sides. Also, his paws are white and he has a white spot on the tip of his tail," Dutta said.

The duo said they are still very hopeful. "We are going to intensify our search. Will visit some shelters, too. We are optimistic that Doofus will return to his home and us," said the owners.

Oct 26

Day Doofus went missing

