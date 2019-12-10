Despite being unwell, Shahid Kapoor to commence Jersey shoot on December 13

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Shahid Kapoor has been fighting poor health for some time. So, much so that he was asked by his doctor to put a hold on all his work commitments and take complete bed rest. However, being a true professional that he is, the actor tried to complete his commitment at the recent award show to the best of his ability.

A source says, " Shahid is a thorough professional and a man of his words. Therefore, even though the doctor had advised him bed rest, he tried to fulfil his commitments for a recent award ceremony to the best ability. Although, he again fell severely ill, Shahid didn't want anyone to suffer any kind of loss. Now, keeping his health in mind, the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey will start a week later from December 13."

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The Hindi version also features Mrunal Thakur, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

Aman Gill, producer of Jersey says, "Shahid has a very professional approach towards work and he has always given his best. However, he recently fell extremely ill, and his health is of utmost importance to us. Therefore for him to recover fully we decided to delay the film's shoot by a week and now will start on Friday 13th December."

