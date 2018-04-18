Despite defeat, I'm ready to roar for my next fight: PV Sindhu

Sindhu was defeated by Saina Nehwal in the singles final. Nehwal won the gold medal while Sindhu bagged the silver



On the back of her gruelling final match at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, ace shuttler PV Sindhu says no loss is ever enough to stop her from believing in herself, and she is once again ready to roar.

Sindhu was defeated by Saina Nehwal in the singles final. Nehwal won the gold medal while Sindhu bagged the silver. Sindhu has penned an open letter on her never-say-die attitude.

"One more down but many more to go! As much as I had given my all to this game, I am once again ready to roar for my next fight, to finish and win. This is my journey, the journey of a sportsperson, every feat accomplished is followed by zeroing on the next target. "No loss is ever enough, neither one nor many to stop me from believing in myself. Every time I miss a return, every time my shot fails to clear the net and every time I hit it long — I remind myself, it is not done until I am done," Sindhu wrote.

