Despite elbow injury, Mouni Roy fulfills her work commitments

A source informs that Mouni Roy has injured her right elbow

Mouni Roy. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/imouniroy

Mouni Roy, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated film, RAW alongside John Abraham has been running from pillar to post for the film's promotion. Unfortunately, the actress got injured recently.

It's learnt that Mouni Roy injured her right elbow but that hasn't dampened her spirit and being a professional the actress is fulfilling all her work commitments.

A source says, "Mouni has been living out of a suitcase since the last couple of months, shooting for her back to back projects. In spite of the injury, she hasn't postponed or cancelled any of her commitment and is rigorously promoting her upcoming film, RAW travelling to different cities."

"After attending an event in Delhi recently, Mouni is back in town for the film promotional activities. Not just that, the actress is also prepping up for her forthcoming film, Bole Chudiyan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui," the source adds.

Mouni is credited to be a part of several big-ticket, mammoth productions featuring the biggest of stars releasing this year. Besides RAW, she will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Bhramastra, Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In an interview with mid-day, when she was asked if she misses television and being a part of the show, Naagin. To answer this, she said, "Till the time she (Ekta Kapoor) is around, the show will keep running. I miss being a part of the show. It is as much my baby as much as it is Ekta ma'am's. But at this stage in my career, it's difficult to commit eight to nine months [to a show]. If I have to do that, I'll have to bid goodbye to films, and that is something I don't want to compromise on."

