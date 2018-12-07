Despite receiving clearance from the government, Kedarnath banned in Uttarakhand!

bollywood

In Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput essays the role of a cheerful and hard-working Muslim pithoo, while Sara Ali Khan essays the role of a bubbly Hindu devotee who falls in love with her bearer

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath has been banned in Uttarakhand. In spite of the receiving clearance from the government, the film has been banned in 7 districts of Uttarakhand. The ban has been imposed by the district magistrates of Uttarakhand in order to protect the law and order of the state.

However, the government of Uttarakhand has decided not to announce an official ban on the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. In Kedarnath, Sushant essays the role of a cheerful and hard-working Muslim pithoo who carries the devotees on his back to the Kedarnath shrine for livelihood, while Sara essays the role of a bubbly Hindu devotee who falls in love with her bearer.

The love story gets hit by caste barriers and eventually gets tangled in the devastating Uttarakhand floods that hit the state in 2013. Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the film also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along with Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and has released successfully today.

