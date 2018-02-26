Despite UNSC's call for ceasefire, Syrian forces strike rebel enclave

Syria's regime carried out new air strikes yesterday on the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta, a monitor said, despite a UN Security Council demand for a ceasefire "without delay"



Paramedics tend to the injuries of a Syrian child who was wounded during reported regime bombardment, in the rebel-held town of Douma on February 24. PIC/afp

Syria's regime carried out new air strikes yesterday on the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta, a monitor said, despite a UN Security Council demand for a ceasefire "without delay". The strikes yesterday included two on the outskirts of Douma, the main town in Eastern Ghouta, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Regime air strikes and artillery have been pounding the enclave near Damascus since February 18, with at least 519 dead since the bombing campaign was launched, according to the Observatory. The Security Council on Saturday unanimously demanded a 30-day ceasefire to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations.

The measure did not specify when the truce would go into force beyond saying it should be "without delay". Rocket and artillery fire also hit at least three parts of Eastern Ghouta, including Douma, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said. There were no immediate details on casualties.

Refugee children living sans basic needs

UNICEF says 85 per cent of Syrian refugee children in Jordan live in poverty. The findings are based on responses from hundreds of families among Jordan's 660,000 registered refugees. Robert Jenkins, UNICEF's Jordan representative, says the findings show that refugee children "are facing a more challenging time in meeting their minimum basic needs."

