Despite winning Rs 5 lakh compensation, government plans to give senior citizen Rs 25k

The additional chief secretary, Home Department, was ordered to pay a sum of Rs 5,00,000 to the complainant, within six weeks from the receipt of the order and in default, to pay an interest of 12.50 per cent per annum

Dr D V Nimje is determined to fight another battle if the MHRC order is not followed by the state government. Pic/Nimesh Dave

For 75-year-old veterinarian Dattatray Nimje, his six-year-long fight for justice has only become longer. Despite winning '5 lakh compensation Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MHRC) earlier this year for being ill treated by the Wadala police, he learnt on Tuesday that the state government was contemplating giving him just Rs 25,000. An order in this regard was passed on November 22, with the government mulling approval of five per cent of the compensation amount. (mid-day has a copy of the order issued by J L Pawra, joint secretary, home department).

"The state government must implement the MHRC order in totality. I will not accept this amount," Dr Nimje said, adding, "If need arises, I am even willing to file a contempt petition." A resident of Bhakti Park in Wadala, Dr Nimje was the chairman of his housing society back in August 2012, and had visited the Wadala TT police station over an issue with the society members. "I was ill-treated by then in-charge of the police station and a few other officers on duty," he

told mid-day.

Dr Nimje soon escalated the issue and approached the MHRC, which passed an order on May 5, 2018, pointing to the pathetic state of affairs in the police department. MHRC member M A Sayyed had in his order also exposed the lack of a healthy police-public relationship. The additional chief secretary, Home Department, was ordered to pay a sum of Rs 5,00,000 to the complainant, within six weeks from the receipt of the order and in default, to pay an interest of 12.50 per cent per annum.

