Dessert drama

The fusion desserts at a new SoBo parlour may look pretty on your social media feed but they need to work on innovations

Cookie shot

FOOD: AVERAGE

AMBIANCE: CUTESY

SERVICE: PROMPT

COST: REASONABLE

VERDICT: 0.5/4

Remember the cronut craze, when the world went gaga over a pastry that was a combination of a croissant and a doughnut? Well, if you, like us are always intrigued by what happens when two desserts make some sweet love, Blendorama, which calls itself a hybrid dessert café, did manage to pique our interest. While the freakshakes (done to death in this city by now) and candy floss ice cream (ice cream served on a flavoured candyfloss-topped cone) doesn't seem exciting, we take a trip to Charni Road to test if the eatery truly makes an extra effort in fusing and not just plating different desserts together.



Demolition day wonut

In addition to freakshakes, milkshakes and candyfloss ice cream, Blendorama also offers cookie shots, browniewich and wonuts. They offer discounts if you buy more than three desserts for those who set major saccharine goals. We first pick the cookie shot with a scoop of vanilla ice cream ('150). They also offer mousse, hot chocolate and tiramisu fillings, which we decide to skip, as we don't prefer overtly sweet treats. An Instagrammable dessert, the cookie shot glass is not too dry and makes for a good accompaniment to our simple vanilla scoop, which keeps the sugar level low. The googly eyes on the scoop will make it a cutesy pick for kids.

Next, we try the Nutella wave browniewich ('225), which comes with rainbow sprinkles on top. While Nutella is the highlight of the dessert, the brownies need to go a little easy on sugar; their gooey levels are perfect though. We save the best for last — demolition day wonut ('150). It's quite a yummy dessert. Topped with chocolate sauce and brownie crumbs, the wonut has the perfect crisp texture on the outside and is light and soft like a doughnut on the inside.

This is what we would come back for. With so many eateries and dessert parlours in the vicinity that offer shakes, loaded brownies and better-tasting ice cream, we feel that while Blendorama has a cool concept to make it stand out in the crowd, it might still need to pull out more innovative options that don't simply plate two desserts together, but also combine textures and techniques to offer a truly fused dessert.

At Shop 2, ground floor, Paras Arcade, Tata Road 1, Charni Road.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

CALL 9372812456

