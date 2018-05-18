Destination Wedding trailer is being lauded

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves-starrer rom-com's trailer has garnered good reviews



Hollywood stars Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves will be seen in the rom-com Destination Wedding. The film's trailer has garnered good reviews. It shows Ryder and Reeves as two pessimistic wedding guests consistently complaining about everything.

Whether finding fault with the airline boarding process or being unhappy with the wedding seating chart, this disgruntled pair regrets their commitment to attend their friends' summer nuptials.

Ryder and Reeves are co-starring for the fourth time. They appeared in Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992), A Scanner Darkly (2006) and The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee (2009). The film marks their on-screen comeback after nine years. Helmed by Victor Levin, Destination Wedding is slated to release on August 24.

