Details about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Bangalore wedding reception revealed!

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to have a grand wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21, Wednesday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone.

After a lavish and wedding straight out of a fairy tale on November 14 and 15 in Italy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to India on November 18. The newly married couple was welcomed at the airport amidst huge fanfare. From the airport, the couple headed straight to Ranveer Singh's Bandra residence for the 'Graha Pravesh' ritual. They also stepped out to wave out at fans, and also greet the media personnel gathered outside their residence.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh then left for the former's hometown, Bengaluru, where they are set to host their wedding reception. After reaching Bengaluru, the Bajirao Mastani couple greeted their fans standing outside their house. The reception will be held at The Leela Palace, which is of Deepika's choice.

According to a Filmfare report, the food served to the guests will mostly be South Indian, for which Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone went to the venue a couple of times for tastings. Yet another detail mentioned is that Deepika's dad Prakash Padukone's friends will be attending this celebration in huge numbers. Deepika's family and the relatives of her side are expected to turn up in big numbers for this function. The couple is reported to wear Sabyasachi outfits for the reception, just like they've been doing till now.

After this, the couple will host a wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28 for their industry friends. The whole of Bollywood will be seen gracing their reception.

Also View Photos: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding photos are worth the wait



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates