Details about Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath revealed

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most awaited films of the year. The love story traces the innocence of the brewing romance between Mukku and Mansoor played by Sara and Sushant respectively. As the film inches closer to its release, the makers reveal details of the film.

Kedarnath is shot in the real locations of the Uttarakhand. The makers offer a virtual tour of the holy place as they shot the film so close to reality in the temple. Talking about the shoot of the film, director Abhishek Kapoor revealed, "It took a lot of research to recreate the floods in Kedarnath. We did a lot of prep on how to build the sets. We created a balance of computer graphics, live action, and visual effects to give the audience an immersive feeling. Whenever I have made films, the intention has always been to leave the audience with a dramatic high. With Kedarnath, I want people to get moved by the love story while experiencing the yatra."

Producer Ronnie Screwvala also shared his thoughts on the unconventional topic of the film saying, "It (the floods) was a natural disaster of massive proportion. All of us get so consumed in life, that we lose perspective about these things. We could learn lessons about conservation of nature from this disaster. We decided to convey this through a love story."

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on December 07, 2018.

