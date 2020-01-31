Details inside! Manushi Chillar starts shooting a grand song for Prithviraj

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is now making her Bollywood debut with YRF's biggest historical film Prithviraj, is constantly keeping her fans updated with her shoot details. Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan stars Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi will play the role of Sanyogita, the love of the king's life.

Manushi has been giving glimpses of her much-anticipated look and teasing her close to 7 million strong fan base across social media platforms with details from Prithviraj shoot. Today, she revealed that she is shooting a song from the film and we just can't keep calm because it looks like a stunning song sequence.

In the picture, the 22-year-old stunner is seen thronged by her entire hair and make up team as she gets ready to shoot the first song of her career! Given how beautiful Manushi looks in real life, we can only assume that this girl is going to steal our hearts!

Manushi has been one of the most sought-after new faces in Bollywood and she is getting the grandest launch any newcomer has seen in recent times. Manushi's Bollywood debut is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide this Diwali 2020.

