Detective fan fest

If you grew up reading the chronicles of the 221 Baker Street detective, you possibly know who this is about. There's finally a litfest for those like you.

In its fourth edition, the Sherlock Fan-Lit-Fest by Katharsis will bring you oft-repeated tales from the legend Arthur Conan Doyle. There will also be cosplay, games, quizzes and books to be won.

You could also be photographed as you sit on the famous chair at the detective's residence while you have your case decoded in front of your eyes. Wear his hat or just exclaim, “Elementary, my dear Watson”.

AT Asiatic Library, Town Hall, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road Horniman Circle, Fort.

ON February 8, 6 pm to 8 pm

CALL 9820124869

Email www.insider.in

Cost Rs 500

