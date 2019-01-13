Dev Negi: Song's popularity depends on how it's promoted

music

Dev Negi who has sung Aala re aala from Simmba, says the popularity of a song now depends on its promotion on mainstream platforms

Dev Negi

Bollywood playback singer Dev Negi, who has sung Aala re aala from Simmba, says the popularity of a song now depends on its promotion on mainstream platforms. "I think the popularity of a song depends on how the song is promoted. Promotion really plays an important role," Negi told IANS.

"There are times when the peppiest numbers get more promotions even before the film releases and a few melodious songs are out after the release of the film. The fact is that once the film is out of the theatre, people do not really look for the song, because by that time, other songs come in.

"Songs in films is really a promotional element and that is why the popularity of any song depends on how the song is positioned and promoted," he added. Citing an example of one of his earlier songs, he said: "One of my songs, Ho gaya hai pyaar tumse from the film Tanu Weds Manu Returns was not promoted initially, but later when I went for a live concert, people would ask me to sing the song. They knew it's my song. That also made me believe that a good song never dies. It finds its own audience."

The singer performed live recently at the Hungama Spotlight live gig season, where he got a chance to interact with the live audience on social media and meet and greet fans. According to him, platforms like Hungama and other music apps are great for both indie and Hindi songs that reach out to a wide group of listeners.

His latest song Aala re aala is picturised on Ranveer Singh. The song reflects Ranveer's colourful personality.

Asked if he met the actor, Dev said: "No, I think he is really busy as an actor so I did not get a chance to meet him. But I am happy to sing for him. I know that people are saying how the song captures the essence of the character... I would say that when I was given the brief of the song, I just followed the character of Simmba. That helped me to add some colour to the song."

Whether it is Sweetheart, Sweety tera drama, Badri ki dulhania, Naach meri jaan and Chalti hai kya 9 se 12 among others, Dev has managed to deliver several hit songs, and that has given him a chance to reach out to a larger audience in the live concert scene.

Talking about the huge promotion that each Bollywood song gets, Dev said: "Perhaps that gives a Bollywood playback singer a different kind of popularity than a newcomer independent singer."

Asked if he wants any of his songs to be recreated in future, the singer said: "Yes, I have one song in mind which is very close to my heart; that is ‘Ho gaya hai pyaar tumse'. I think I can sing that song better and if it is released again, it will get much better mileage."

