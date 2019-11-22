Hotel Mumbai: Dev Patel's role inspired by actual servers

Despite being a partly-fictionalised account of the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, Dev Patel-starrer Hotel Mumbai has turned to testimonies from those who witnessed the events first-hand to create the film. mid-day has it that the actor's role is inspired by several servers who were at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai when the terrorist held them hostage for days.

"Dev embodies the spirit of many from the night who put their own lives on the line to ensure the safety of their guests," says director Anthony Maras, adding, "As shown in the film, the waiter had the presence of mind to switch off the lights when the terrorists came in, and hid people under the tables. The waiter was in touch with Chef Oberoi, throughout the rescue operations. This man safely snuck out a lot of people from the hotel. The staffer who takes the police to the CCTV room, is a separate character. He helped the cops nab the terrorists. Their inputs were critical in helping the cops get people out of the hotel."

