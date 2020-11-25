DEVANSHI SHAH FOUNDER OF PET-KONNECT -Takes an Oath to bring a change in the pet society

Devanshi Shah, a Young Woman entrepreneur with gargantuan aims and aspirations in life, entered the world of pet services and today, through her consistent efforts, persistence and most importantly her curiosity for constantly learning and gaining more knowledge, has earned her a name synonymous to success.

Devanshi Shah was all set to mark her presence in the harsh corporate world instead Devanshi Shah ended up pursuing a career which demands lots of kindness, love & care.

Yes, you read it right. Devanshi Shah founded a startup wherein she chose to serve the pet society. From healthcare, emergency, grooming to training - this woman-led startup caters to the needs of pets and their parents. Devanshi Shah enables the pet and animal caregivers to build a sanitary, safe and loving environment for non-human friends. Founder of PetKonnect, Devanshi Shah was born and brought up in Mumbai., Devanshi shah a pet parent herself to her Havanese pup Hazel, ended up losing her pup in a heartbreaking incident in the year 2017, due to the unfortunate medical crisis. Hazel was an indispensable part of Devanshi Shah's life and then one day she was gone. Devanshi Shah's love for hazel was unconditional. This incident lead Devanshi Shah to realise the gaps in the pet-care sector in India, how she could bring a change and create a platform where complications related to the health of pets can be resolved at a tip of the finger.

PetKonnect is India's most comprehensive online pet-services' community for pets as well as stray animals. This service portal was launched in 2019 with the motto "for love beyond words". It offers a wide array of facilities for pets, with many firsts within the Indian subcontinent to its credit. PetKonnect seeks to build an ethos of a strong community that cares, while positively impacting the life of animals, their owners and service providers in the sector by acting as a nodal network point. From vaccination reminders, a Vet available on call 24 hours, emergency bloodline services to assistance in dog licensing and many other facilities - the platform provides all necessary facilities to pet owners. These services have helped many pets especially during lockdown where Devanshi Shah took the initiative of a pet on-call services at the right time as many people were losing their pets due to less or no access to veterinary clinics.

After completing her MBA from Imperial College, London, coming back to Mumbai and starting her own business was fairly challenging for Devanshi. The motivation behind founding Petkonnect was Devanshi Shah's sheer love for the pet community. Like every other woman entrepreneur, Devanshi Shah was questioned at every step during her journey, with the societal elements demeaning her efforts, with comments like "managing this business after marriage would be difficult, running a company isn't a cakewalk, you are distracting yourself from the career and aspirations of the corporate world for which you went to London, it cannot be a full-time business you are just pursuing a hobby and that there will be no work-life balance, being a woman entrepreneur is demanding and exhausting" and a lot more. All this was more than enough to make Devanshi Shah's doubt her decision of starting PetKonnect. But Devanshi Shah stayed determined to accomplish her dream and bring a change. Devanshi Shah did not want any other pet parent to lose their pet like she did, upon not getting the right treatment at the right time.*

While interacting with us Devanshi Shah says, "A part of me will always remain with Hazel. All of us truly miss her and always think that we could have saved her if provided right services on time. But this was a life-changing incident, and lead me to find my cause. "

Continuing about her firm, Devanshi shah says, "PetKonnect is a platform where pet parents will get all types of services which one can easily access through our website and mobile applications. Recently, we've also started creating awareness amongst pet parents regarding licensing their pets. Most of us are unaware of this law in the major cities of India, which makes it compulsory for pet-parents to register their pets with the local municipal authorities. Failure to do so can invite confiscation of your pet by the local authorities. We also assist pet parents in registering their pets under the applicable law."

Devanshi shah plans to make PetKonnect India's primary, end to end solution for all pet owners in the country.

Devanshi Shah believes the relationship between a pet & the pet parent is an unconditional one. Devanshi Shah believes as pet parents we need to understand, pets are sentient, intelligent, perceptive, funny and entertaining. We owe them a duty of care as we do to our children. Devanshi Shah expresses this love beyond words, through Petkonnect.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.