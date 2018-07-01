Search

Deve Gowda calls on Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Jul 01, 2018, 15:49 IST | IANS

The Janata Dal-Secular leader, who was on a private visit to Hyderabad, met the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief at the latter's camp office in Begumpet

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday. The Janata Dal-Secular leader, who was on a private visit to Hyderabad, met the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief at the latter's camp office in Begumpet. The Chief Minister's Office described it as a courtesy call.

The two leaders are understood to have discussed latest political developments and the progress in floating a Federal Front. The TRS President met Deve Gowda in April to discuss his proposed front at the national level.

The Telangana Chief Minister has mooted the idea of the Federal Front as an alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress to bring a qualitative change in the country's politics.

