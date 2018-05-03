Deve Gowda: PM Narendra Modi's praise won't lead to BJP-JD(S) alliance

Talking to the media, Deve Gowda said, "A Kannadiga had become the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi took it as a background that how Siddaramaiah tried to demolish the Kannadigas pride and said this is how Congress gives respect to Kannadigas



Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP workers at an election campaign rally, in Udupi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise does not mean alliance. His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Deve Gowda and castigated the Congress for insulting the former prime minister.

The Janata Dal (Secular) [JD (S)] supremo said that there was no possibility of his party tying up with the BJP ahead of the Karnataka assembly election. Talking to the media, Gowda said, "A Kannadiga had become the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi took it as a background that how Siddaramaiah tried to demolish the Kannadigas pride and said this is how Congress gives respect to Kannadigas.

This does not mean a gathbandhan." Commenting on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's allegation that Gowda is promoting dynasty politics, the former prime minister said, "Siddaramaiah's son is also contesting elections. What is his answer to it?"

While addressing a rally in Karnataka on Tuesday, Modi criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said that the way Gandhi has been speaking about Gowda amounts to insulting the former prime minister.