Developer and associates booked for boy's death in Kandivli trench

The developer and his associates have been booked for the drowning of a six-year-old boy in a trench at an under-construction site in Kandivli on Tuesday

A developer and his associates have been booked by Kandivli police for the drowning of a six-year-old boy in a trench at an under-construction site on Tuesday. No arrests have been made yet. The victim identified as Aditya Chauhan lived in a chawl at Ganesh Nagar with his parents. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, he had gone to play in the neighbourhood when he accidentally fell into a 12-ft-wide trench filled with water.

His body was later found floating by his mother, who had been looking for him for two hours. The residents of Ganesh Nagar on Wednesday did not let the child's body reach his home for his last rites, demanding that police first make arrests. Tight police security was deployed in the colony near the construction site which is close to the victim's home.

According to the Times of India, the neighbours had gathered in large numbers to support the grieving parents. "The presence of a security guard would have meant that Aditya would be alive today. Why is nobody being arrested even a day after a life has been lost?" stated a local.

"We do not want the child's last rites to be carried out until police investigations are completed," said another local. Eventually, the police spoke to the crowd and the child's body was taken to his house in the evening. Senior inspector Nitin Pondkule of Kandivli police station stated, "We have registered a case under section 304 (A) of IPC for negligence against A Ruparel, L Khandelwal and others.

